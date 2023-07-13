Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] moved down -2.52: Why It’s Important

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] slipped around -0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.46 at the close of the session, down -2.52%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:.

BofA Securities 2023 Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference. This in-person event will be held in Miami, from Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2, 2023, and the Company will participate on June 1 and 2.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock is now 25.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.97 and lowest of $10.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.81, which means current price is +49.11% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ARCO reached a trading volume of 4916194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $11.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ARCO stock performed recently?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for ARCO is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.31. Additionally, ARCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 456.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Insider trade positions for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]