Aramark [ARMK] gain 2.25% so far this year. What now?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.82 during the day while it closed the day at $42.27. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Aramark Recognized as a “Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion,” Earns Top-Score on the Disability Equality Index® for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, today announced it earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. With this top-score, Aramark is recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” for the seventh consecutive year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As part of its Be Well. Do Well. ESG platform, Aramark is committed to enabling equitable outcomes for people, including its employees, customers, and the communities it serves. Earlier this year, Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. Last summer, Aramark Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, joined a coalition of 100+ CEOs as a signatory of Disability:IN’s CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion, showing Aramark’s commitment to advancing disability inclusion and equality.

Aramark stock has also gained 0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARMK stock has inclined by 18.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.25% and gained 2.25% year-on date.

The market cap for ARMK stock reached $10.71 billion, with 260.67 million shares outstanding and 256.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 3273097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $43.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

ARMK stock trade performance evaluation

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 42.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aramark [ARMK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 38.61%.

Aramark [ARMK]: Insider Ownership positions