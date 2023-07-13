Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is -5.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.0301 during the day while it closed the day at $19.86. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180570/f9db28395a.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also gained 2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has inclined by 3.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.89% and lost -5.79% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $9.58 billion, with 489.69 million shares outstanding and 466.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 3293642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 56.81.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions