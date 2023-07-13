Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] moved up 2.33: Why It’s Important

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] closed the trading session at $195.40 on 07/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $192.575, while the highest price level was $196.05. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Analog Devices Recognized by JLR as Winner of Supplier Excellence Awards, Demonstrating Strength of Companies’ Ongoing Partnership.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) was recognized as a winner in JLR’s annual Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected in the Customer Love category, Analog Devices was highlighted as a top supplier who demonstrates real care for clients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 2941163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.07, while it was recorded at 189.78 for the last single week of trading, and 173.07 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions