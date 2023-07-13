Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Stock trading around $12.69 per share: What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] jumped around 0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.69 at the close of the session, up 6.37%.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock is now 25.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.76 and lowest of $12.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.12, which means current price is +29.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 4114052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 63.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]