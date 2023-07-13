ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] Stock trading around $17.90 per share: What’s Next?

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.55%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM that ACV’s 2023 Analyst Day Showcases Latest Data & Technology Innovations.

Leadership emphasized ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower dealers and commercial partners.

Over the last 12 months, ACVA stock rose by 161.31%. The one-year ACV Auctions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.21. The average equity rating for ACVA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.80 billion, with 158.69 million shares outstanding and 124.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ACVA stock reached a trading volume of 5727084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

ACVA Stock Performance Analysis:

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, ACVA shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.66, while it was recorded at 16.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACV Auctions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.56 and a Gross Margin at +41.16. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.24.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] managed to generate an average of -$51,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ACVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] Insider Position Details