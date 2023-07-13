60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTP] fell 0.00% so far this year. What now?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTP] traded at a low on 07/12/23, posting a -11.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.68. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM that WallachBeth Capital Announce Pricing Of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals IPO At $5.30 Per Unit.

WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) specialists in developing and marketing medicines for infectious diseases priced its initial public offering of 1,415,095 units (each, a “Unit,” collectively, the “Units”) at a price of $5.30 per Unit for a total of approximately $7.5 million of gross proceeds to the Company. Each Unit is comprised of one share of the Company’s common stock, one tradeable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.095 per share, and one non-tradeable warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $6.36.

The shares and Tradeable Warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 12, 2023, under the symbols “SXTP” and “SXTPW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

How has SXTP stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -342.41 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1209.23.

Insider trade positions for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTP]