Yellow Corporation [YELL] is -47.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, up 45.15%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:13 AM that Yellow Corporation Files $137+ Million Lawsuit Against International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Alleging Breach of Contract in Blocking Efforts to Modernize Century-Old Company.

Union Leadership’s “Militant Approach” Risks Tens of Thousands of Jobs and Taxpayers’ Investment in Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yellow Corporation stock is now -47.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YELL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $0.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.51, which means current price is +109.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, YELL reached a trading volume of 14207557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yellow Corporation [YELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has YELL stock performed recently?

Yellow Corporation [YELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.34. With this latest performance, YELL shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3657, while it was recorded at 0.9390 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6373 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.05 and a Gross Margin at +3.05. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for YELL is now 11.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Additionally, YELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Yellow Corporation [YELL]