why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.50

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] gained 4.06% or 1.05 points to close at $26.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3527349 shares. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo Launches Bold New Brand Campaign Targeting Go-to-Market Professionals.

B2B Platform Leader Employs B2C Strategies to Reach a Larger Audience in its First Major Ad Campaign with Creative Agency Colossus.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today launched its first integrated brand campaign, illustrating how ZoomInfo helps businesses across the globe unlock insights, engage customers, and win faster. Applying a B2C playbook in a category typically dominated by overly complicated, technical B2B messaging, the campaign uses compelling messages, culturally relevant references and fast-paced editing. The result is a clever series of ads that illustrate how the ZoomInfo platform modernizes go-to-market for sales, marketing and operations professionals.

It opened the trading session at $26.00, the shares rose to $26.96 and dropped to $25.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZI points out that the company has recorded 7.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 3527349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.40, while it was recorded at 25.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.37 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 18.96%.

