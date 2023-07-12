why Walmart Inc. [WMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $169.41

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] traded at a low on 07/11/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $154.65. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Genpact and Walmart Extend Partnership in North America.

Contract extension builds on collaborative relationship to layer digital technology into finance operations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced it has extended its partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to continue to support its North American finance and accounting operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3819001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walmart Inc. stands at 1.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.12%.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $426.27 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 3819001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $169.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.34, while it was recorded at 155.65 for the last single week of trading, and 145.22 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.36%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]