why Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.16

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.08 at the close of the session, up 2.26%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is now 20.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HMY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.135 and lowest of $4.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.43, which means current price is +39.49% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 3555985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $3.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.14. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of -$27,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]