why Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.00

Eastside Distilling Inc. [NASDAQ: EAST] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.43 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Eastside Distilling, Inc. Announces Positive Business and Financial Updates.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds and supplies craft-inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products announces it has signed a non-binding term sheet with key first and second lien debt holders that, if completed, will convert a substantial portion of outstanding debt to equity. This would significantly reduce interest expense going forward and help the Company to regain compliance with the Shareholders Equity Rule for continued Nasdaq listing. In the proposed transaction, principal creditors would exchange $6.2 million of debt for equity at an exchange rate of no less than $4.00 per common share equivalent and no more than $4.80 per common share equivalent. New equity would be limited to less than 20% of total voting stock with the balance in new non-voting convertible preferred stock. In addition, interest payments on the remaining debt would be restructured and certain debt maturities would be extended. These changes would have a materially positive impact on cash flow and support the Company’s growth initiatives, especially in digital can printing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

After submitting the proposed deleveraging plan to Nasdaq, the Company received notification on June 8, 2023 that Nasdaq has extended the deadline for the Company to achieve compliance with its Shareholders Equity Rule to September 30, 2023. The Company received notice on May 30 that it had regained compliance with the minimum price requirement for continued listing. .

Eastside Distilling Inc. stock is now -25.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAST Stock saw the intraday high of $6.30 and lowest of $3.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.80, which means current price is +14.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 189.38K shares, EAST reached a trading volume of 3533713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastside Distilling Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

How has EAST stock performed recently?

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, EAST shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.48 and a Gross Margin at +7.50. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -273.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.11.

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]