why Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.26

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] loss -4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.14 price per share at the time.

A short video interview with Mr. Weaver about his background and vision for Atossa can be found here: https://youtu.be/G6ZzHLh-qsQ.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. represents 155.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $330.87 million with the latest information. ATAI stock price has been found in the range of $2.09 to $2.3785.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 5501785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1102.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for ATAI stock

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.23. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -61987.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65401.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.35.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]