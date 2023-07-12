why America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.09

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] jumped around 0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.99 at the close of the session, up 2.85%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM that Claro Enterprise Solutions Receives Acclaimed Recognition for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams.

Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global provider of integrated technology solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the esteemed Comparably Awards. Following an extensive evaluation process involving tens of thousands of companies over the past 12 months, Claro Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top performer, securing accolades in two highly competitive categories: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards,” said Maria Romero, Human Resources Director at Claro Enterprise Solutions. “Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization, and we are immensely proud of our employees’ recognition. We believe that effective leadership and a culture of inclusivity are vital for driving innovation and achieving excellence.”.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 20.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMX Stock saw the intraday high of $22.06 and lowest of $21.305 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.07, which means current price is +21.36% above from all time high which was touched on 05/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 3430575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $22.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has AMX stock performed recently?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.48. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $470,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 12.07%.

Insider trade positions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]