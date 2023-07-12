Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.48. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Las Vegas Sands and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Announce the Inaugural Sands Hospitality Immersion Program.

Intensive experience in Las Vegas for 12 select Historically Black College and University students July 24-28 aims to create pathways to careers in hospitality and tourism.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) today announced 12 college students will participate in the inaugural Sands Hospitality Immersion Program, July 24-28 in Las Vegas. The intensive experience is designed to encourage interest in travel, tourism and leisure by exposing students to the inner workings of the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3630520 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $43.89 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 3630520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $70.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.83, while it was recorded at 56.37 for the last single week of trading, and 52.09 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]