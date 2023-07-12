Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, down -29.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VRDN] price plunged by -16.39 percent to reach at -$4.02. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Viridian Announces Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating VRDN-001 in Patients with Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

– VRDN-001 data demonstrated clinically meaningful and rapid improvement in signs and symptoms of chronic TED at week 6 after receiving two infusions of VRDN-001 10 mg/kg or 3 mg/kg –.

– Ongoing THRIVE Phase 3 trial in patients with active TED amended to reflect Viridian’s confidence in 5-dose regimen and key stakeholder feedback on evolving TED treatment paradigm -.

A sum of 4735071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 672.68K shares. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $22.21 and dropped to a low of $19.62 until finishing in the latest session at $20.50.

The one-year VRDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.86. The average equity rating for VRDN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRDN shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 518.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69.

VRDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.00. With this latest performance, VRDN shares dropped by -19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.96, while it was recorded at 23.19 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viridian Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7579.23 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7329.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.66.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. [VRDN] Insider Position Details