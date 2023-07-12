V.F. Corporation [VFC] is -30.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] gained 3.55% on the last trading session, reaching $19.27 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

V.F. Corporation represents 388.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.46 billion with the latest information. VFC stock price has been found in the range of $18.72 to $19.445.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 5436301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $24.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.64, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.51 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +51.53. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 1.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]