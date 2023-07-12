The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $598.70 million, up 111.20% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] price surged by 19.46 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 4% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Total Revenue Decreased 3% Year-Over-YearQ1 2023 Consignment Revenue Grew 22% Year-Over-Year.

A sum of 8614433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.88M shares. The RealReal Inc. shares reached a high of $2.80 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.64.

The one-year REAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.6. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.06. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 55.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.38 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details