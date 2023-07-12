The Macerich Company [MAC] moved up 5.21: Why It’s Important

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.04%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Macerich Welcomes Primark to Green Acres Mall.

Fashion-forward retailer extends its strong relationship with Macerich on Long Island.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, MAC stock rose by 33.73%. The one-year The Macerich Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.32. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.59 billion, with 215.29 million shares outstanding and 206.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MAC stock reached a trading volume of 3574505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.34.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

MAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details