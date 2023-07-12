The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Is Currently 2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.33 during the day while it closed the day at $14.29. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GOODYEAR ADDS HARD WORKING REGIONAL HAUL TRAILER TIRE TO COOPER® WORK SERIES™ LINE.

The Cooper® WORK Series™ RHT 2 delivers more fuel efficiency and durability in high scrub applications and tough driving environments.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today introduced a new addition to the Cooper® WORK Series™ line, the WORK Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2. Available now, the new hard-working trailer tire is SmartWay® verified and designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications. The new Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 provides durability that helps deliver performance and efficiency, regardless of the type of route required on the job.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock has also gained 4.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GT stock has inclined by 31.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.26% and gained 40.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GT stock reached $3.94 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 281.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3841644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions