Target Corporation [TGT] fell -10.50% so far this year. What now?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $133.39 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Target Announces Deals for Back-to-School and Back-to-College, Including Deeper Savings for Popular Teacher Appreciation Event.

Target is kicking off the back-to-school shopping season with even more ways to save, including Target Circle Week July 9-15 and the Target Circle 20% off College Student Appreciation deal July 16-26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New this year, Target’s popular Target Circle Teacher Appreciation Event, running July 16-Aug. 26, will offer teachers a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip, either in stores or online.

Target Corporation represents 460.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.94 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $131.37 to $134.297.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4081802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $174.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.19, while it was recorded at 131.71 for the last single week of trading, and 155.65 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]