Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $33

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] gained 8.90% or 2.22 points to close at $27.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4326173 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tandem Mobi, World’s Smallest Durable Insulin Delivery System, Receives FDA Clearance.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people with diabetes age 6 and up, expanding the company’s portfolio of products. The Tandem Mobi is fully controllable from a mobile app and is the world’s smallest durable automated insulin delivery system.1.

“Testing the limits of pump miniaturization, Tandem Mobi joins the t:slim X2 pump in our family of insulin delivery solutions bringing new options in wearability, the flexibility to disconnect, and full phone control,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. “Through this expansion, we are delivering on our commitment to bring greater choice, along with the proven benefits of Tandem’s technology, to more people living with diabetes.”.

It opened the trading session at $25.35, the shares rose to $29.25 and dropped to $25.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TNDM points out that the company has recorded -41.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TNDM reached to a volume of 4326173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18.

Trading performance analysis for TNDM stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, TNDM shares gained by 12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.49 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.71 and a Gross Margin at +50.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.81.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.44. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$36,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]