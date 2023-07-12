TAL Education Group [TAL] moved up 2.69: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM that TAL Education Group to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on July 27, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended May 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A sum of 5779024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.35M shares. TAL Education Group shares reached a high of $6.65 and dropped to a low of $6.365 until finishing in the latest session at $6.49.

The one-year TAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.21. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

