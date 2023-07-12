Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $150.75 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] closed the trading session at $150.75 on 07/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $143.38, while the highest price level was $151.05. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024, ended June 30, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://take2games.com/ir.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.77 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 4255881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $149.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.42, while it was recorded at 145.16 for the last single week of trading, and 117.47 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.53 and a Gross Margin at +44.97. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 47.96%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions