Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is 23.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $14.51 with a heavy trading volume of 4853623 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Plains All American’s 2022 Schedule K-3 Now Available.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

It opened the trading session at $14.58, the shares rose to $14.72 and dropped to $14.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAA points out that the company has recorded 21.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 4853623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAA stock

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.78. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $251,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]