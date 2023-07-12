Permian Resources Corporation [PR] is 22.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $11.42 price per share at the time. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Permian Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Permian Resources Corporation represents 295.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.18 billion with the latest information. PR stock price has been found in the range of $11.15 to $11.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 6276126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $13.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.15 and a Gross Margin at +58.64. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for PR is now 19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.34. Additionally, PR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] managed to generate an average of $2,362,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Permian Resources Corporation [PR]