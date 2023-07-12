Organon & Co. [OGN] Is Currently 2.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] jumped around 0.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.79 at the close of the session, up 2.97%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Daré Bioscience Provides Update on Activities to Support Commercial Launch of XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2%, FDA-Approved Treatment for Females 12 and Older with Bacterial Vaginosis.

Daré to receive $1 million in July 2023 and $181.8 million in potential milestone payments from Organon under XACIATO global license agreement.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3499859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]