Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [Z] reaches 12.15B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 9.12% on the last trading session, reaching $52.28 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zillow Group to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Results August 2.

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) announced today that it will release second-quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 170.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.15 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $50.09 to $53.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 8445171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.90, while it was recorded at 49.01 for the last single week of trading, and 40.38 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]