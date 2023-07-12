Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 7.42M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 15.73%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ToughBuilt Industries Reports $3.61 Million in Q2 2023 Sales Through Amazon.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “Despite a challenging macroeconomic climate, the Company’s sales remain stable and serve as an indicator of ToughBuilt’s growth. We anticipate that by furthering the expansion of our distribution network in new and existing global markets and implementing measures to keep expenses and cost of operations reduced, we will continue to build shareholder value and drive towards profitability.”.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is now -84.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3869 and lowest of $0.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.59, which means current price is +45.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 884.58K shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5995234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.36. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -53.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.14 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7187, while it was recorded at 0.3176 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6435 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.88 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.25.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]