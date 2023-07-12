Market cap of TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] reaches 1.45M – now what?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] gained 23.27% on the last trading session, reaching $0.55 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM that TC BioPharm CEO, Bryan Kobel, is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast.

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2023) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TC BioPharm Holdings, PLC. (NASDAQ: TCBP) (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. CEO of the Company, Bryan Kobel, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “TC BioPharm is a cell therapy company,” said Kobel. “What we do is we try to use healthy donor cells to fight cancer in patients with weakened immune systems,” he explained. “The company was founded about ten years ago by Dr. Michael Leek and Angela Scott,” said Kobel, adding that the Company is preparing to expand into the UK, while also working on launching their Phase 1B in the US. “There is an opportunity here to really change how cancer is treated.”.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc represents 2.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.45 million with the latest information. TCBP stock price has been found in the range of $0.52 to $0.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 407.14K shares, TCBP reached a trading volume of 12487718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, TCBP shares dropped by -22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7427, while it was recorded at 0.4924 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5852 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.13. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.15.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

