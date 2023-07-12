Market cap of Taoping Inc. [TAOP] reaches 11.71M – now what?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] price surged by 32.58 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Taoping Contract Revenue Value Surges 95% YoY 1H 2023.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “Taoping”), today reported a 95% increase in contract revenue value for its cloud-based product, software and advertising businesses for the first half of 2023 on a year over year basis. The Company has received contracts totaling RMB 106 million (approximately US$14.65 million) in the first half of 2023, all of which are expected to be completed and recognized as revenue within fiscal year 2023.

Growth was led by a post-COVID-19 reopening, and a resumption in both commercial and travel activities, which has led to a rebound in demand from Taoping’s city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of core high-value, high-traffic area software development and advertising business solutions, which leverage the Company’s powerful new Cloud Nest AI system and intelligent Cloud platform.

A sum of 32535054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 60.94K shares. Taoping Inc. shares reached a high of $1.02 and dropped to a low of $0.5993 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The average equity rating for TAOP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, TAOP shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6709, while it was recorded at 0.5634 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6829 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.06 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53.

Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

