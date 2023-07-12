Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 44.57M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 78.33%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM that SOS Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change.

SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”).

The ADS Ratio Change is expected to take place at the open of trading on June 16, 2023 (U.S. Eastern Time) (the “Effective Date”) and is being effected simultaneously with the one-for-fifty share consolidation of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.005 each (the “Share Consolidation”), which was approved at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2023. The planned simultaneous Share Consolidation and ADS Ratio Change will not affect the number of the Company’s ADSs outstanding or the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). ADS holders of record on the Effective Date will not need to surrender their ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation or exchange in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. After the ADS Ratio Change, SOS’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol “SOS”.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock dropped by -1.19%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.57 million, with 6.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.15K shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 11943037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.61.

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.33. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 84.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.06 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.51 and a Gross Margin at -4.07. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.86.

