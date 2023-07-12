Market cap of PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] reaches 17.69M – now what?

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] surged by $12.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.41 during the day while it closed the day at $16.50. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PainReform to Present at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest on June 21st.

Mr. Hadar’s discussion will be led by Maxim Group Senior Research Analyst Naz Rahman, CFA, on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast live on M-Vest platform. Click here to reserve a seat.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PainReform Ltd. stock has also gained 156.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRFX stock has inclined by 159.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 257.22% and gained 299.81% year-on date.

The market cap for PRFX stock reached $17.69 million, with 1.07 million shares outstanding and 0.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.82K shares, PRFX reached a trading volume of 10840291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRFX shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 2.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56.

PRFX stock trade performance evaluation

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 156.21. With this latest performance, PRFX shares gained by 258.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.17 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.00.

PainReform Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: Insider Ownership positions