Market cap of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] reaches 6.10M – now what?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ: BDRX] surged by $1.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.74 during the day while it closed the day at $6.03. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Completion of Enrolment and Treatment in the Phase 1 Study of MTX110 in the Treatment of Children with Newly Diagnosed Diffuse Midline Gliomas (DMGs).

10 July 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stock has also gained 15.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDRX stock has declined by -71.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -97.91% and lost -98.09% year-on date.

The market cap for BDRX stock reached $6.10 million, with 0.53 million shares outstanding and 0.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.87K shares, BDRX reached a trading volume of 4463114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

BDRX stock trade performance evaluation

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, BDRX shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.47 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 245.81 for the last 200 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1250.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.28.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -116.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.73. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$283,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]: Insider Ownership positions