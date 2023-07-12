Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 915.70M – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] price surged by 4.04 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Beyond Steak®, the #1 New Plant-Based Meat Item in Retail, is Now Available at Nearly 14,000 Stores Nationwide Following Expanded Distribution.

Adding to current availability at Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market, Beyond Steak is now rolling out at Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wegmans, Meijer and Stater Bros. Markets stores coast-to-coast.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 4705582 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. Beyond Meat Inc. shares reached a high of $16.00 and dropped to a low of $14.9286 until finishing in the latest session at $15.46.

The one-year BYND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.54. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.39. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details