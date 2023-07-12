Market cap of Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] reaches 12.56B – now what?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $22.11 on 07/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.97, while the highest price level was $22.17. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Albertsons Companies to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings on July 25, 2023.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended June 17, 2023, before the market opens on July 25, 2023.

In light of the Company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.61 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 4229099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.32 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

