Market Analysts see VMware Inc. [VMW] falling to $119. Time to buy?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 5.19 gain after which it closed the day' session at $151.53. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM that VMware: The Office of the CTO: Where Sustainability Meets Innovation.

VMware:

Sustainability has long been central to VMware’s mission. And that’s not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because sustainability is a business imperative. We hear this from customers committed to reducing their carbon footprint to financial analysts who see a healthy Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and effort translating into a healthy bottom line.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4631815 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VMware Inc. stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for VMW stock reached $65.52 billion, with 428.19 million shares outstanding and 227.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 4631815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $142.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.04 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.22, while it was recorded at 144.55 for the last single week of trading, and 121.93 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.88. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 735.66. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 670.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]