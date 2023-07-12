Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 2.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $218.76. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7444313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $131.93 billion, with 602.50 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 7444313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $235.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.14, while it was recorded at 214.02 for the last single week of trading, and 191.25 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]