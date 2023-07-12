Market Analysts see Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $3.04 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Solid Power Appoints Two New Directors to the Board, Adding Financial, Human Resources, and Information Technology Expertise.

Kaled Awada brings global leadership and human resources expertise.

Solid Power Inc. represents 176.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $480.50 million with the latest information. SLDP stock price has been found in the range of $2.9399 to $3.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 3842740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for SLDP stock

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.03. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 46.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]