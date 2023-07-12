Market Analysts see Seadrill Limited [SDRL] gaining to $48.10. Time to buy?

Seadrill Limited [NYSE: SDRL] jumped around 1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.35 at the close of the session, up 3.71%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Provides Further Information Regarding New Revolving Credit Facility and Certain Other Information Regarding Offering of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes.

Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) provides further information regarding the Revolving Credit Facility (as defined herein) and certain other information being delivered to potential investors in connection with the offering of the Notes (as defined herein).Revolving Credit AgreementOn July 11, 2023, Seadrill and its wholly owned subsidiary Seadrill Finance Limited (“Seadrill Finance”), an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda, entered into the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the “New Credit Agreement”) with certain lenders and issuing banks party thereto, J.P. Morgan SE as the administrative agent for the lenders, and GLAS Trust Company LLC as the common security agent. Subject to the conditions set forth below, the New Credit Agreement will establish a revolving credit facility for Seadrill Finance, as the borrower, with commitments for revolving borrowings of $225.0 million, a letter of credit sublimit of $50.0 million, and an accordion feature of up to $100.0 million (the “Revolving Credit Facility”).All obligations of Seadrill Finance under the New Credit Agreement, certain cash management obligations, certain letter of credit obligations, and certain swap obligations are unconditionally guaranteed, on a joint and several basis, by Seadrill and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (together with Seadrill Finance and Seadrill, the “Credit Parties”). All such obligations, including the guarantees of the Revolving Credit Facility, are secured by senior priority liens on substantially all assets of, and the equity interests in, each Credit Party (to the extent owned by another Credit Party), including certain rigs owned by the Credit Parties as of the effective date of the New Credit Agreement (the “Effective Date”), along with certain other rigs in the future such that rigs constituting part of the collateral shall generate at least 80% of the revenue of all rigs (other than certain non-core rigs) owned by Seadrill and its restricted subsidiaries and the ratio of the aggregate rig value of the collateral rigs to the commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility is at least 3.50 to 1.00, in each case, subject to certain exceptions and limitations described in the New Credit Agreement.The loans outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the applicable margin plus, at Seadrill Finance’s option, either: (i) the Term SOFR (as defined in the New Credit Agreement) plus 0.10%; or (ii) the Daily Simple SOFR (as defined in the New Credit Agreement) plus 0.10%. For both the Term SOFR loans and Daily Simple SOFR loans, the applicable margin is initially 2.75% per annum and may vary based on Seadrill’s Credit Ratings (as defined in the Credit Agreement), from 2.50% to 3.50% per annum.Seadrill Finance is required to pay a quarterly commitment fee to each lender under the Revolving Credit Facility, which accrues at a rate per annum equal to (i) 0.50% on the average daily unused portion of such lender’s commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility during the period from and including the Effective Date to and including the third anniversary of the Effective Date; (ii) a rate per annum equal to 0.75% during the period from the third anniversary of the Effective Date to and including the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date; and (iii) thereafter, a rate per annum equal to 1.00%. Seadrill Finance is also required to pay customary letter of credit and fronting fees.Borrowings under the New Credit Agreement may be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Effective Date and availability of borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including (i) the issuance of the senior secured second lien notes (the “Notes”) that will be offered and sold pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”); (ii) the redemption or discharge of all of the obligations under the existing Super Senior Term and Revolving Facilities Agreement dated February 22, 2022 and the existing Senior Secured Credit Facility Agreement dated February 22, 2022; and (iii) that, after giving effect to any such borrowings and the application of the proceeds thereof, the aggregate amount of Available Cash (as defined in the New Credit Agreement) would not exceed $250 million.Mandatory prepayments and, under certain circumstances, commitment reductions are required under the Revolving Credit Facility in connection with certain asset sales, asset swaps, and events of loss (subject to reinvestment rights if no event of default exists). Available Cash in excess of $250 million at the end of any month must also be applied to prepay loans (without a commitment reduction). The loans under the Revolving Credit Facility may be voluntarily prepaid, and the commitments thereunder voluntarily terminated or reduced, by Seadrill Finance at any time without premium or penalty, other than customary breakage costs.The New Credit Agreement obligates Seadrill and its restricted subsidiaries to comply with the following financial covenants:.

as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Interest Coverage Ratio (as defined in the New Credit Agreement) is not permitted to be less than 2.50 to 1.00; and.

Seadrill Limited stock is now 32.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SDRL Stock saw the intraday high of $44.16 and lowest of $42.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.48, which means current price is +44.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 620.00K shares, SDRL reached a trading volume of 3962706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seadrill Limited [SDRL]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Seadrill Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seadrill Limited is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

How has SDRL stock performed recently?

Seadrill Limited [SDRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, SDRL shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Seadrill Limited [SDRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.68, while it was recorded at 41.47 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

Seadrill Limited [SDRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seadrill Limited [SDRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. Seadrill Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +362.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.96. Additionally, SDRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seadrill Limited [SDRL] managed to generate an average of $13,565,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Insider trade positions for Seadrill Limited [SDRL]