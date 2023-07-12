Market Analysts see Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] surged by $1.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.95 during the day while it closed the day at $38.57. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM that Chewy Expands CarePlus Pet Insurance And Wellness Offerings Nationwide.

CarePlus now includes new price options plus a best-in-class digital experience.

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is announcing the availability of new CarePlus insurance and wellness offerings that feature expanded coverage options and price points from two best-in-class providers, Lemonade Pet and Trupanion. With CarePlus plans now available across the U.S., including new access in California, Florida, New York and Washington, Chewy’s 20 million+ customers will be able to select from plans uniquely designed to meet a broader range of needs based on convenience, price point and other factors.

Chewy Inc. stock has also gained 0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has inclined by 9.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.80% and gained 4.02% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $16.52 billion, with 426.85 million shares outstanding and 113.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 3847346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 68.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.47, while it was recorded at 37.35 for the last single week of trading, and 38.13 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions