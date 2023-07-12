Market Analysts see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 90.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 86.17%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Adial Provides Business Update Following Favorable Comments from US and EU Regulatory Meetings.

Feedback from the FDA as well as key country-level regulatory agencies in Europe included:.

Over the last 12 months, ADIL stock dropped by -69.69%. The one-year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.67. The average equity rating for ADIL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.13 million, with 26.46 million shares outstanding and 23.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.66K shares, ADIL stock reached a trading volume of 127589888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ADIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.17. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 45.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.04 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2750, while it was recorded at 0.2476 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3186 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -375.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -188.44.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] Insider Position Details