Loop Capital slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.71 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM that E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results.

GAAP subscription revenue of $134.9 million, above the high end of Q1 guidance.

Strong Q1 cash flow generation with operating cash flow of $36.5M.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now -2.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.8989 and lowest of $5.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.06, which means current price is +45.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 5897640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 83.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.94. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.23.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 11.88%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]