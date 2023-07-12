Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $26.09 billion, up 6.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $68.34 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Johnson Controls wins 2023 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year.

Johnson Controls awarded for OpenBlue connected solutions for buildings, using cloud, edge, AI, and machine learning to achieve new levels of well-being and sustainability.

OpenBlue is supporting Johnson Controls’ SBTi-approved goal to cut its own operational emissions 55% and customer emissions 16% by 2030, a total reduction of over 21 million metric tons, equal to avoiding use of 2.3 billion gallons of gasoline.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 686.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.86 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $67.92 to $68.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 3632650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 360.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.54, while it was recorded at 67.46 for the last single week of trading, and 61.96 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.87. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $15,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]