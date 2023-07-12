FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] traded at a high on 07/11/23, posting a 6.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM that FOXO Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements.

On June 12, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO) (the “Company”) received an official notice of noncompliance (the “NYSE American Notice”) from NYSE Regulation (“NYSE”) stating that the Company is below compliance with Section 1003(a)(i) in the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) since it reported stockholders’ deficit of $(30,000) at March 31, 2023, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022. Section 1003(a)(i) of the Company Guide requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $2 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years.

The Company is now subject to the procedures and requirements set forth in Section 1009 of the Company Guide. The Company has until July 12, 2023, to submit a plan (the “Plan”) advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by December 12, 2024. If NYSE accepts the Plan, the Company will have an eighteen (18) month cure period to comply with the Plan and will be subject to periodic reviews including quarterly monitoring for compliance with the Plan. The NYSE American Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s Class A common stock on NYSE American, which will continue trading on the NYSE American under the symbol “FOXO”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4576326 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at 24.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.35%.

The market cap for FOXO stock reached $13.51 million, with 27.42 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 4576326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.91.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.62. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -38.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3279, while it was recorded at 0.2445 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5733 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

