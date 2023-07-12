For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], Analyst sees a drop to $110. What next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $98.09 during the day while it closed the day at $98.03. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM that Pratt & Whitney awarded $66 million for F135 Engine Core Upgrade work.

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $66 million definitized contract modification for continued F135 Engine Core Upgrade preliminary design efforts, resulting in a total of $180 million secured by the Connecticut congressional delegation for this engine modernization effort. The funding will further support design engineering, program management support, technology maturation, risk reduction, long lead material and hardware purchase, and weapons system integration.

“We’re extremely grateful for the ceaseless support we receive from the entire Connecticut delegation,” said Jen Latka, Pratt & Whitney’s vice president for the F135 program. “We’ll use this funding to make quick progress on our Engine Core Upgrade’s preliminary design efforts, and that will keep us on track to deliver this important capability starting in 2028.”.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has declined by -1.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.32% and lost -2.86% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $144.16 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 6209498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.78, while it was recorded at 97.84 for the last single week of trading, and 96.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.80%.

