For Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] jumped around 0.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.87 at the close of the session, up 11.02%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newell Brands to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its second quarter 2023 earnings results will be released Friday, July 28, 2023 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now -24.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $9.895 and lowest of $9.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.55, which means current price is +26.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 10263129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.00%.

