For Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], Analyst sees a rise to $142. What next?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] price surged by 5.20 percent to reach at $6.79. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM that EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on August 1, 2023.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Tuesday, August 1, 20232:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).

A sum of 5286094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Electronic Arts Inc. shares reached a high of $139.38 and dropped to a low of $130.50 until finishing in the latest session at $137.33.

The one-year EA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.47. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $140.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.16, while it was recorded at 131.53 for the last single week of trading, and 123.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.78 and a Gross Margin at +73.62. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 5.58%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details