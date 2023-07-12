For APA Corporation [APA], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] surged by $2.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.4305 during the day while it closed the day at $37.28. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM that APA Corporation Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report.

“We believe that human progress begins with the fundamental and profound positive impact that energy has on our everyday life,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA CEO and president. “We continue to build on our track record of sustainably exploring for and producing oil and natural gas by reducing our emissions, conserving fresh water, strengthening community well-being, and creating a workplace where employees can thrive.”.

APA Corporation stock has also gained 9.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APA stock has declined by -4.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.08% and lost -20.14% year-on date.

The market cap for APA stock reached $11.09 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 308.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 8819930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $46.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA stock trade performance evaluation

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.45. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.64, while it was recorded at 35.05 for the last single week of trading, and 39.59 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APA Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,360.05. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,320.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of $1,616,366 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for APA Corporation [APA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -2.00%.

APA Corporation [APA]: Insider Ownership positions