Energous Corporation [WATT] Revenue clocked in at $0.70 million, down -67.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, up 8.25%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM that Energous Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII.

San Jose, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2023) – Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energous Corporation is scheduled to present on June 6th at 11:30 PT. Cesar Johnston, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

Energous Corporation stock is now -67.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WATT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.28 and lowest of $0.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.57, which means current price is +49.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 492.57K shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 4020442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energous Corporation [WATT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has WATT stock performed recently?

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3121, while it was recorded at 0.2515 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6912 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3040.91 and a Gross Margin at -164.79. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3086.41.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -69.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Energous Corporation [WATT]